The Indianapolis Colts had a crushing loss in Week 1 of the 2024 season. Indianapolis went blow for blow with Houston, but ultimately fell short in a 29-27 loss. Now the Colts are hoping to rebound in Week 2 with a win against a wounded Packers team.

Colts WR Josh Downs is considered 50-50 on whether he will play against the Packers on Sunday, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapaport. Downs is dealing with a high-ankle sprain. He practiced fully on Friday, but the Colts know that high-ankle sprains can linger. Therefore, they will make sure that he has zero issues before allowing him to play today.

Adding Josh Downs could help further unlock the Colts' offense. Ashton Dulin filled in for Downs in Week 1, hauling in one 54-yard touchdown pass.

If Downs is able to play, he will join Michael Pittman Jr., Adonai Mitchell, and Alec Pierce to create a legitimately fearsome wide receiver room.

If Downs does miss this game, Colts fans can expect to see more Ashton Dulin.

Colts QB Anthony Richardson's bold 5-word statement on his development

Anthony Richardson's rookie season was cut short due to injury. But that doesn't mean that Richardson wasn't putting in the work during the 2023 season.

Richardson recently dropped a bold statement about his development during an interview with James Boyd of The Athletic.

“It's like I talked about with Tom Brady,” Richardson said. “He's a freakin' genius when it comes to football, and he made all of the throws, not just the exciting ones. I want to continue adding that to my game to go with the physical tools and everything else. Because if I put it all together, man… The world can't stop me.”

Richardson proved that he has made strides in Week 1. He accumulated 212 yards and two touchdowns in Week 1. Richardson also added 56 rushing yards and a touchdown, highlighting his dynamic running style.

The sky is the limit for Richardson as long as he can stay healthy.

Anthony Richardson and the Colts have a chance to get their first win of the season on Sunday. They will take on a battered Packers team that should be without QB Jordan Love.