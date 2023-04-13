Tim Capurso is the Lead NFL and College Football Editor at ClutchPoints while also covering a wide range of sports. Originally from a small town in New York, Tim graduated from Assumption University in Worcester, Massachusetts in 2018 with a BA in Writing and Mass Communications. He joined ClutchPoints in 2021. The lifelong New York Giants fan now resides in enemy territory, aka the heart of Eagles country, just outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Indianapolis Colts fans already purchasing customized Lamar Jackson jerseys had better heed head coach Shane Steichen’s words. Steichen, who acknowledged that the Colts have been doing their due diligence when it comes to the quarterbacks in the 2023 NFL Draft, was asked Wednesday about any other potential moves at the position, such as a push for the disgruntled Baltimore Ravens signal-caller.

Steichen was short, sweet and to the point in an answer that all but ruled out a pursuit of Jackson with the NFL Draft a little over two weeks away. Here is what the Colts head coach had to say, per Zak Keefer of The Athletic.

“We’re focused on the draft and I’m focused on the players that are in the building right now.”

Steichen said that the Colts are “focused” on the 2023 NFL Draft quarterbacks class, as well as the signal-callers on the team’s roster.

While it’s hard to believe that Indianapolis is more focused on the likes of Gardner Minshew, Nick Foles and Sam Ehlinger than former league MVP Lamar Jackson, it’s entirely believable that Steichen and the team’s brass would rather bring in one of the top four passers with the fourth pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Colts general manager Chris Ballard left the door open for a pursuit of Jackson at the annual league meetings, saying that “you’ve got to do the work” anytime a “special player is available.”

Well, it appears that work has been done, as Steichen essentially slammed the door shut on any Jackson rumors.

The Colts have had the likes of CJ Stroud, Anthony Richardson and Will Levis in for top-30 visits with the NFL Draft inching closer.

The safe bet is that the Colts’ 2023 starter is one of those three- and not Jackson.