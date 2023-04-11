Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

The 2023 NFL Draft is a couple of weeks away, and the quarterbacks continue to be the massive talking point. CJ Stroud and Bryce Young are the top two picks in some form, and Anthony Richardson and Will Levis figure to be the next two taken. Kentucky QB Will Levis has drawn a ton of interest from the Indianapolis Colts, Tennessee Titans, and others, but one surprising team has popped up, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

‘After visiting the #Titans today, Kentucky QB Will Levis is headed to Tampa tonight for a Wednesday visit with the #Bucs, per source.’

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are an interesting team for Will Levis, although it certainly makes sense for them to target a quarterback. Tom Brady retired (for good this time), and the Buccaneers decided to bring in Baker Mayfield as the presumed starter.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Will Levis has had a busy pre-draft season, including visits with the Colts, Titans, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Houston Texans, and the Las Vegas Raiders. Levis can go anywhere from No. 3 overall to the end of the first round, so the Buccaneers bringing him in for a visit isn’t all that surprising.

Levis threw for 2,409 yards with 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in his final college season, but he possesses a ton of skills that has scouts enamored. With the right situation and development, he could have a long career as an NFL starter.

The Buccaneers have the 19th pick in the first round, and even though Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask are in town, they need to think about the future of the QB position.