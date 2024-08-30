As Indianapolis Colts Hall of Famer Dwight Freeney is enjoying the relaxing nature of retirement, he does still envision himself in the world of the current stage of the NFL. He was on an episode of “Up & Adams” with sports media personality Kay Adams where he spoke about the one quarterback he would have loved to face.

Freeney retried from the NFL on a one-day contract with the Colts in 2018 as he faced some of the best quarterbacks in the league and resulted in a Hall of Fame career. However, he did say to Adams that the one player he would have wanted to face is Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes, three-time Super Bowl champion.

“Patrick Mahomes is one guy that I would have loved to have got the opportunity to get after,” Freeney said. “Because he loves to spend a lot of time in the backfield trying to make plays. And that’s the one thing that I wanted you to do is hold onto the ball just a little bit longer so that I could get there.”

Colts legend Dwight Freeney said Tom Brady was hardest to get down

There is no doubt that this statement is huge for Mahomes since Freeney is one of the best defensive players in recent memory. One quarterback that he mentioned was hard to get down to the ground was former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers Tom Brady as said back in April by Freeney to Keyshawn Johnson.

“I'm gonna give you two answers to that all right. I think one surprising answer, I think might be two surprising, but I think one Tom Brady wasn't easy, and the reason being because of from a system standpoint they were getting rid of the ball in under two seconds period,” Freeney said.

“They knew the strength of our defense, they knew what was going on and said look, ‘I don't care if you’re open or not receiver this ball is coming out done,'” Freeney continued. “You know so I think when you're playing against a guy like that you better have your best move and even if you have your best move dialed up and you win on your best move, you still may not get there and that becomes very frustrating as a rusher because you understand that this ball won't be on this man's hands since he doesn't want to get sacked. I think he's probably one of the most underrated from that standpoint, people don't talk about it enough.”

The Colts open the season at home on Sunday, Sept. 8 against the Houston Texans.