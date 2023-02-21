Matt Ryan has a big decision to make in the 2023 offseason. The Indianapolis Colts seemingly want to move on from the 37-year-old in favor of someone younger and/or better under center.

Ryan could pursue a career in broadcasting if he decides to call it a career, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post. He still hasn’t made a decision on whether to play or retire and would be in for a huge payday in 2023 if he decides to play out the rest of his contract

“The veteran quarterback still could play next season, but if he doesn’t, we are told he is very interested in a career in broadcasting,” writes Marchand, adding that the former MVP “would have to prove it in the booth to one day be a No. 1 analyst.”

Should he choose to join a TV booth instead of returning to the field, Matt Ryan would follow in the footsteps of Tom Brady, who will be heading to the FOX Sports broadcast booth after officially retiring. Ryan would also be following the career path of Philip Rivers by retiring from the NFL after a long, successful career with one team and then calling it quits after one season with the Colts.

Ryan’s days as a top-tier quarterback seem to be well behind him. While he could still try to bounce back from a bad season, he could also look to land a lucrative TV deal and allow him to start a new chapter in life.