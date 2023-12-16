Zack Moss' TD run for the Colts came with a huge price...

Running back Zack Moss scored a touchdown run early in the second quarter to give the Indianapolis Colts their first points of the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, it came with a price–and a hefty one at that.

Moss–filling in once again for the injured Jonathan Taylor–sustained what appears to be an arm injury after dragging a defender to the end zone for the TD. Another Steelers player hit him from the side, causing him to fall. Video replays of the incident showed the 26-year-old RB falling hard on his right hand.

#Colts RB Zack Moss went to the locker room to be evaluated for an arm injury he suffered on this TD run.

pic.twitter.com/FaGW0vjyk5 — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) December 16, 2023

Here's a closer look at the incident, which clearly shows how Moss' right hand hit the ground and his body adding more impact on the fall. The former Buffalo Bills third-round pick can be seen nursing his right arm after standing up and walking on his own power.

Zack Moss – Noticed it during the play but was hoping it was nothing. He’s questionable with a Right arm injury, he’s in the locker room now. Could also be coming from the neck, but he was holding near his forearm where he suffered a prior fracture early this season. pic.twitter.com/UVTF6lHBSL — Jeff Mueller, PT, DPT (@jmthrivept) December 16, 2023

Zack Moss was initially labeled as questionable to return before being eventually ruled out. It's not really a big surprise, though, considering the nature of his injury.

It's certainly not a good day for the Colts, though. Aside from Moss getting injured, they also saw wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. exit the game due to concussion following a brutal hit from Steelers DB Damontae Kazee. The young wideout has since been ruled out for the rest of the game.

The Colts were able to get ahead of the Steelers, 14-13, at halftime after falling 13-0 in the first quarter. However, hopes are high that their injury woes will not get any more problematic that it already is.