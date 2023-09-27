Running back Zack Moss has been a quality running back for the Indianapolis Colts since they acquired him in a trade with the Buffalo Bills, and although he was dealt away by the team that drafted him, he said he was not disappointed to join the Colts and leave a contending team in the Bills.

“Change is good,” Zack Moss said on Monday, via Stephen Holder of ESPN. “Being traded, I didn't feel a certain way… I think I was more happy to be traded than to be in a situation where my skill set wasn't going to allow me to do what I wanted to do.”

Moss could see his role shrink in the near future with Jonathan Taylor potentially coming off of IR, but given Moss' success, it would be a shock if the Colts and Shane Steichen do not find some kind of use for him.

In the overtime win against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Moss had a career-high 122-yard game. Moss broke some big runs against the Ravens early on.

Moss said he did not care about how many carries he got, but was happy to be used in a way that suits his strengths.

“I didn't know if I was going to be getting 5, 10, 15, 30 carries,” Moss said, via Holder. “It really didn't matter. I just wanted to be somewhere where I was appreciated for my skill set and that jus wasn't the plan… in Buffalo.”

Shane Steichen has impressed early in his tenure with the Colts, and his use of Moss is a part of that.