The Indianapolis Colts fell to the Jacksonville Jaguars during their Week 6 matchup at EverBank Stadium.

Indianapolis gained a total of 329 receiving yards and 44 rushing yards in the road loss. Quarterback Gardner Minshew ended the game with one touchdown and three interceptions while completing 33 of his 55 pass attempts. Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence finished with 181 passing yards, two passing touchdowns and one interception. Nine Colts, including linebacker Shaquille Leonard and cornerback Kenny Moore, recorded at least one tackle for loss.

“Got ourselves in a hole there with the turnovers,” Colts head coach Shane Steichen said, via Colts.com Writer JJ Stankevitz. “We got to be better there. It starts with myself doing a better job there, but I thought our guys fought hard and fought till the end. Obviously, we can't get ourselves in a hole. I've got to be better again, like I said. Hats off to Jacksonville.”

The Colts will suit up for a matchup against the Cleveland Browns at Lucas Oil Stadium on Oct. 22. The Browns are coming off a 19-16 victory over the San Francisco 49ers at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Week 6. Receiver Amari Cooper led Cleveland with 108 receiving yards and four receptions on eight targets. Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah added five tackles, three tackles for loss, two quarterback hits, one pass deflection and one sack on defense.

What are some bold predictions for the Colts when they face the Browns on Sunday?

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for free trial)*

Michael Pittman Jr. will earn at least 80 receiving yards

Pittman led the Colts with 109 receiving yards and nine receptions at EverBank Stadium last Sunday. He hauled in a 40-yard reception on a first-and-10 in the third quarter. The former second-round selection leads the Colts with 406 receiving yards this season. He logged one receiving touchdown during a 31-21 loss to the Jaguars in Week 1. The Colts have earned a total of just under 1,460 receiving yards this year, according to NFL.com. The figure put them ahead of the Jaguars, New Orleans Saints and Las Vegas Raiders for 10th place in the league.

San Francisco receiver Brandon Aiyuk led the 49ers with 76 receiving yards in Cleveland's home win last Sunday. He caught four of his 10 targets. The Niners hauled in a combined 12 receptions on 24 total targets during their loss at Cleveland Browns Stadium. Owusu-Koramoah and cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. combined for three total pass deflections.

The Colts will gain at least 95 rushing yards, one rushing touchdown

The Colts ended the loss to the Jaguars with 44 total rushing yards and one rushing touchdown. Running backs Zack Moss and Jonathan Taylor combined for 40 rushing yards. Moss rushed for a 3-yard touchdown with 7:14 remaining in the fourth quarter. The Colts have earned a total of 700 rushing yards during the 2023 NFL season, putting them in 14th place in the NFL. Indianapolis has recorded 100 rushing yards or more on four occasions this season, including a season-high 193 yards during a 23-16 victory over the Tennessee Titans.

The Colts must push past a Browns defense that has allowed 395 rushing yards this season, putting them on pace with the Philadelphia Eagles for about second place in the league. They allowed a total of 108 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown in their win over the 49ers. Running backs Christian McCaffrey, Jordan Mason and wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud combined for 93 rushing yards and one touchdown.

The Colts will defeat the Browns by a one-score margin

The Colts must find a way to bounce back from their loss to the Jaguars when they take to Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday. They split their last two matchups after starting the season with a 2-2 record. Indianapolis has prevailed over the Titans, Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens, but has fallen in two matchups with the Jaguars and one with the Los Angeles Rams. Indianapolis will take on the Saints, Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots before their bye week in Week 11.

“We gotta learn from this,” Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner said following the Week 6 loss, via Stankevitz. “We gotta get back to the drawing board, get back to the facility and really learn from the tape and really take away the early mistakes. That's what really killed us, the accumulation of a lot of early mistakes and just continue to get better as a unit.”

The Colts must slow down Cleveland's playmaking options and find a consistent rhythm in the run game when they face the Browns. If they can, they may take a key victory before facing the Saints at Lucas Oil Stadium on Oct. 29.