The Indianapolis Colts made plenty of moves to retain and add strength to the squad before the start of the 2023 season.

They signed defensive end Samson Ebukam to a three-year, $27 million deal in March, adding to a defensive line that features defensive tackle DeForest Buckner and defensive end Kwity Paye. They signed quarterback Gardner Minshew to a one-year, $3.5 million deal the same month. Indianapolis added 12 rookies to the roster via the 2023 NFL Draft, including former Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson and Kansas State cornerback Julius Brents.

The Colts agreed to a four-year, $33.99 million fully guaranteed contract that included a $21.72M signing bonus on Monday, according to NFL Network National Insider Ian Rapoport.

What are some of the biggest training camp battles for the Colts to look out for?

Slot receiver

The Colts selected North Carolina wide receiver Josh Downs with the No. 79 selection in the 2023 NFL Draft. The 5-foot-9 receiver finished last season with 1,029 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns, paving the path toward an Associated Press Second-Team All-American selection in 2022. Receiver Isaiah McKenzie, a six-year NFL veteran for the Denver Broncos and Buffalo Bills, signed with the Colts in March after he spent the last five seasons in Buffalo. McKenzie earned a career-high 423 receiving yards and four touchdowns for Buffalo last season.

The Colts will need as much receiving talent as possible to provide Richardson the foundation needed to succeed during his first year and beyond. Wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., who led Indianapolis with 925 receiving yards in 2022, will be under contract for the Colts next season. Receiver Parris Campbell signed with the New York Giants on a one-year, $6.7 million contract in March.

Cornerback

The Colts will have to find solidified starting cornerback options after Stephon Gilmore was traded to the Dallas Cowboys and Isaiah Rodgers Sr. was waived for violating the NFL's gambling policy.

Kenny Moore, a six-year veteran for Indianapolis, will return to the Colts in the 2023 season. Brents, South Carolina cornerback Darius Rush and Texas A&M cornerback Jaylon Jones joined the squad through the 2023 NFL Draft. Dallis Flowers, who played in 13 games and started in one for Indianapolis in 2022, will be another young option to look out for next season.

Brents, formerly from Warren Central High School in Indianapolis, Ind., ended his final season at Kansas State with 45 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, eight pass deflections and four interceptions. He earned a spot on the Associated Press All-Big 12 Second Team in 2022.

Tight End

The Colts will have plenty of talented options at tight end to call upon before the 2023 NFL season.

Tight end Jelani Woods, a former third-round pick in last year's draft, had a solid rookie year for the Colts in 2022. His 312 receiving yards put him in fourth place on the squad behind Pittman, Campbell and receiver Alec Pierce. Kylen Granson has played in 30 games and started in four for Indianapolis since the Colts took him in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Colts head coach Shane Steichen had high praise for Granson last month.

“He's got great route-running ability,” Steichen said. “I'm really pleased where he's at. He understands the game of football really well. He understands leverage, technique, all those different things – how to get himself open. Really please with where he's at and his route-running ability and also as a blocker.”

Mo Alie-Cox signed a three-year, $17.55 million in 2022. Tight end Pharaoh Brown signed as an unrestricted free agent with the Colts after he spent time with the Cleveland Browns, Houston Texans and the then-Oakland Raiders.