For the last time in 2023, the NFL will be playing in Europe. The Colts will face the Patriots in Germany. We will explain how you can watch.

For the last time in the 2023 season, the NFL is going abroad. The Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots are playing the final game in the NFL International Series in Week 10. Both teams have underperformed in comparison to their expectations this year, but they will have a chance to shine in front of an unfamiliar crowd this weekend. Here is everything that you need to know on how to watch the game.

When and where is the NFL International Series game?

After three games in London, U.K., earlier this year, last week saw the first action of 2023 in Germany. Now, the Colts and Patriots will play in Frankfurt, Germany again, at Frankfurt Stadium. You'll have to wake up early for this one, as kickoff is at 9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 12.

How to watch the Colts vs. Patriots

The game will be broadcast by NFL Network. It can also be streamed on fuboTV. Rich Eisen and Jason McCourty will call the game, and Stacey Dales will be on the sideline.

Date: Sunday, Nov. 12 | Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

Location: Frankfurt Stadium — Germany

TV channel: NFL Network | Live stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)

Odds: Colts -1.5 O/U 43.5

Colts vs. Patriots: Colts season

The Indianapolis Colts are 4-5 and, therefore, still in the playoff picture, but even that seems like a letdown. The team was supposed to have one of the best defenses in the NFL this season, but they have been really shaky on that end, especially as of late. The team is 28th in points against despite having players like DeForest Buckner and Shaquille Leonard.

To make matters worse, they are without their rookie first-round quarterback, Anthony Richardson, who showed tons of promise through the first few weeks of his young NFL career but suffered a number of injuries. The most recent one, a shoulder injury, will hold him out for the rest of the year.

Gardner Minshew is the man under center now. Through five starts, Minshew has 1,527 passing yards and eight passing touchdowns. Minshew is one of the best backup quarterbacks in the league, but it was really unfortunate for the team to lose their starter. Luckily, they are a run-first team. Richardson was already developing into one of the best rushing quarterbacks in the league, but they also have a great running back tandem between Jonathan Taylor and Zach Moss.

Moss stepped in during Taylor's injury/contract holdout and shined. Taylor, the NFL's leading rusher in 2021, finally appears to have his feet under him. He had a rough 2022 and had a bunch of drama at the start of this season, but Taylor seems motivated and healthy with his new contract.

The Colts will need a win to keep their playoff hopes alive. Luckily, the Patriots are a very beatable team right now.

Colts vs. Patriots: Patriots season

At 2-7, the New England Patriots are on pace for their worst season ever under head coach Bill Belichick. The team hasn't finished under seven wins since his first year coaching the team. Still, you can never count out a Belichick-led team.

Mac Jones has been very underwhelming in 2023. Once one of the up-and-coming quarterbacks in the league; Jones is a player that the team will have to consider replacing if he doesn't pick it up soon. While Jones has always been viewed as a game manager quarterback with a limited ceiling, he hasn't done enough to keep the Patriots in games this year. He even only has one more touchdown pass (10) than interceptions this year, which is concerning considering his IQ and ability to take care of the football were supposed to be some of his better traits.

The Patriots are 31st in scoring offense, and Jones doesn't have many weapons to get the ball to. Kendrick Bourne is hurt, and the rest of the receiving corps has been underwhelming. On top of that, the defense has been bad as well. The Patriots are allowing 25.3 points per game, the seventh-worst mark in the league.

Both teams will be desperate for a win in Germany. Perhaps an exciting and new crowd across the pond will be enough to motivate these teams to turn their seasons around.