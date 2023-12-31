Look for the Commanders to target these two players in the draft

The Washington Commanders have had a massively disappointing 2023 season, and it is one that will likely bring change to the organization heading into the 2024 season.

The Commanders are on track for a top three pick, as they will be heavy underdogs in the final two games of the season against the San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Commanders currently hold the No. 4 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft behind the Chicago Bears, who hold the Carolina Panthers' first-round pick, and the Arizona Cardinals. The Commanders are tied with the New England Patriots at 4-11, and the strength of schedule is close enough that the draft order could swing either way by the end of the regular season.

Regardless, the Commanders are going to have a high pick. That means that the 2024 NFL Draft will have a chance to be one that shapes the Commanders franchise for the next several years. Head coach Ron Rivera is likely to be let go, as the new ownership led by Josh Harris will likely look in a new direction at head coach. With Sam Howell's recent benching for Jacoby Brissett, it is very possible that Washington could be in play for a quarterback in the first round.

Luckily for the Commanders, there are multiple highly-rated quarterback prospects in this upcoming draft. Let's get into the top two draft targets for the Commanders in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Drake Maye, North Carolina QB

There are two quarterback prospects who stand out above the rest in the 2024 NFL Draft. One of those is Caleb Williams from USC, and he is likely going to be selected with the No. 1 pick, whether that be the Chicago Bears or another team that trades up to select him. The consensus clear-cut No. 2 quarterback as of right now is Drake Maye from North Carolina.

While the Commanders will not have the No. 2 pick unless the Cardinals pull an upset in the last two weeks of the season, it is very possible that Arizona will either not take a quarterback in that slot, or trade back. The Commanders should pounce if the Cardinals are trading back, as Drake Maye is one of the better quarterback prospects in the last few years.

With Dak Prescott and Jalen Hurts in the division already, the Commanders need high-level quarterback play to compete with the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC East. Drake Maye could provide that in the NFL.

Jayden Daniels, LSU QB

If the Commanders are unable to trade up and select Maye, Jayden Daniels would be a nice consolation at the No. 3 pick. The Heisman Trophy winner will likely be considered the clear-cut No. 3 quarterback prospect, and he presents a threat through the air and on the ground. Some have compared his play style to Lamar Jackson.

As with most quarterbacks, Jayden Daniels likely needs to be in a specific system to maximize his potential. With the Commanders likely resetting at head coach this offseason, it is very possible that they could hire someone with a good vision that will maximize Daniels' abilities.

It is unknown whether or not the Commanders will have the No. 3 pick. That will likely come down to the strength of schedule numbers between the Commanders and the Patriots. If the Commanders end up with the third pick, it would make a lot of sense for them to go with Daniels.