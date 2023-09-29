The Washington Commanders kickoff their first of six NFC East divisional games with a Week 4 matchup versus the Philadelphia Eagles. Ahead of the Commanders-Eagles game, we’ll be making our Commanders Week 4 predictions.

The Commanders surprised the first couple weeks of the season, starting the year out 2-0 with wins over the Arizona Cardinals and Denver Broncos. However, their great start fell to pieces when the Commanders brutally lost in a 37-3 blowout to the Buffalo Bills, proving they still have a ways to go before they're in the class of the league's best teams.

Meanwhile, the Eagles are off to another 3-0 start while trying to negate any talk of a Super Bowl hangover. Despite their spotless record, the Eagles have not looked as dominant through three games so far. Though they had a handy win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football, the New England Patriots and Minnesota Vikings both had opportunities to steal the game from the Eagles in Weeks 1 and 2. If the Commanders can take advantage of these cracks, they could knock the Eagles down to 3-1 instead of 4-0.

The Eagles are currently favored to win the game by nine points. If the Commanders can pull off this upset, they'll not only rise to 3-1, but shock the NFL in the process for the second consecutive year. With that in mind, let's move on to our Commanders Week 4 predictions.

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

3. QB Sam Howell completes first 300-yard passing game

Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell had his worst game as a pro versus the Bills last weekend, throwing four interceptions while being unable to lead his team any points outside of a late fourth quarter field goal. This performance was completely different than the Howell Washington saw the week before, who threw for 299 yards and two touchdowns while leading the Commanders to 35 points.

Despite a poor showing versus the Bills, Howell has the ability to rebound versus the Eagles. Though the Eagles are known for having a stout defense, they were exposed the first two weeks when both Mac Jones and Kirk Cousins threw for over 400 yards passing. Even while getting chased by opposing defensive linemen, Howell shows no fear when it comes to launching passes deep to his targets. With his playmaking ability, Howell should have the opportunity to cross the 300-yard mark through the air for the first time.

2. The Commanders offensive line allows less than two sacks

The Commanders offensive line has been the weakest point of their team through three weeks. The Commanders have allowed 19 sacks this season, the most in the NFL so far. This is six more than the Chicago Bears and Tennessee Titans, who rank 2nd-last in the league with 13 sacks allowed on the year. They have not allowed fewer than four sacks in each game and just gave up a whopping nine sacks to the Bills.

This may be one of the boldest predictions given that the Commanders are going up against the Eagles ferocious defensive line. However, the Eagles haven't acquired that many sacks this year. They only have sacked their three opponents twice per game. If the Commanders can continue to hold off the Eagles like their other opponents have and Eric Bienemy schemes to get the ball out of Sam Howell's hand fast, Washington should be able to protect Howell much better.

1. The Commanders beat the Eagles

The Eagles are largely expected to win, but the Commanders should not be considered out of this game. This is the same scenario as last season when the Commanders upset the Eagles. In both games, the Eagles came into the game undefeated and favored. Though both teams have changed since that matchup — particularly Washington who has Howell at quarterback and a new offensive coordinator in Eric Bienemy — the Commanders look like an improved team since. Aside from the Bills game, Howell also looks more consistent than Carson Wentz did a season ago.

Beyond this, divisional opponents tend to have an advantage in comparison to other teams since they know each better. Not only does Washington know how to defeat the Eagles, but they also have Bienemy, who took advantage of the Eagles defense while coaching the Chiefs' offense in the Super Bowl.