Despite a 2-1 start, Sam Howell's first year as an NFL starter has been pretty rough. The Washington Commanders expected that to some degree but yearn to help the youngster make strides as the season goes on.

In the Commanders's 37-3 defeat to the Bills, Howell threw four interceptions and added to his league-leading times being sacked of 19. No one else has yet to tally 14. Howell's 124 yards lost via sacks are also the most by a big margin. No one else is yet at 100 (though Ryan Tannehill is a yard away). The Commanders' less-than-stellar offensive line is part of the issue but the rate at which Howell takes sacks — which he contributes to by lacking pocket awareness and quick escape skills — is problematic.

Commanders head coach Ron Rivera understands the growing pains that his 23-year-old quarterback has ahead of him. He said that it's important for Howell to learn from his losses, according to John Keim of ESPN.

“It’s football, it’s going to happen,” Rivera said, via ESPN. “There aren’t a lot of guys that are going to go out there and always have success. You got to learn and grow and you learn from the losses as well as you’re learning from the wins. That’s why we’ve just got to stick to it.”

Howell sat behind Carson Wentz and Taylor Heinicke last year, starting just one game, and won the starting job this past offseason. The Commanders have a very respectable group of skill players with Terry McLaurin, Brian Robinson Jr., Curtis Samuel, Antonio Gibson and Jahan Dotson.

McLaurin recognizes Howell's hard work and the high standard he holds himself to. The Commanders believe in the youngster and want to help him reach his potential. The results will have to be there eventually, though the team understands that Howell still needs time.

The need to get better isn’t lost on Sam Howell, who kept his head up and discussed the opportunity to do so moving forward. The Commanders' next matchup will be a tough one: on the road against the Philadelphia Eagles. At the very least, Howell will have a lot to learn from as he faces one of the best teams in football.