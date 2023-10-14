We have a Washington Commanders Week 6 game scheduled against the Atlanta Falcons. The Commanders lost 40-20 in Week 5 to the Chicago Bears, and they will be looking to make a statement in their Week 6 game against the Falcons. As the Commanders prepare to face the Falcons, here are four bold predictions for the game that could lead to another defeat for Washington.

Washington Commanders Lost in Week 5

The Commanders surprisingly lost to the Bears in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season with a final score of 40-20. Bears quarterback Justin Fields and wide receiver DJ Moore connected eight times for 230 yards and three touchdowns. They led the Bears to their first win of the season. As for the Commanders, they struggled with missed tackles and blown coverage on defense. In addition, they failed to force a turnover. Washington also lost two key special teams players early in the first quarter. The Commanders' second-half comeback bid fell short. It was stunted by Logan Thomas fumbling, a later drive stalling in the red zone, and Joey Slye missed a 46-yard field goal attempt with five minutes left.

The loss was the Commanders' third consecutive loss of the season. The team was booed off the field at halftime by fans who again packed FedEx Field for another sellout. Commanders head coach Ron Rivera took responsibility for the loss, saying:

“It starts at the top. That's on me.”

The loss was an embarrassing one for the Commanders, who were upset in primetime by the erstwhile winless Bears.

Here are our four bold predictions for the Washington Commanders as they face the Atlanta Falcons in Week 6.

1. Howell Hampered

As the Commanders prepare to face the Falcons in Week 6, one of our predictions revolves around Commanders quarterback Sam Howell. In their recent game against the Bears, Howell displayed his skills by completing 37 of 51 passes for 388 yards. He had a 99.1 passer rating. Howell tallied two touchdowns and one interception. However, this impressive passing performance was primarily due to the game's circumstances, as the Commanders found themselves trailing 27-3 by halftime. It's important to note that Howell faced significant pressure from the Bears. He absorbed five sacks. That was the fourth time this season he has been bagged at least five times. As the Commanders regroup for their upcoming game against the Falcons, Howell may face a challenging task given the Falcons' strong track record against opposing quarterbacks. We expect Howell to have a sub-80 passer rating while also getting sacked at least four times.

2. Robinson's Resurgence

In the Commanders' recent loss to the Bears, Brian Robinson's role as a running back was limited. Robinson rushed for only 10 yards on six carries, but he had a notable increase in his receiving role. He caught all four of his targets for 33 yards. However, Robinson's potential for success as a rusher was hampered by the game's unusual game plan. In their Week 6 matchup against the Falcons, Robinson is likely to have a more typical performance. This should give him a chance to bounce back in the ground game. He should get over 80 yards and his fourth touchdown of the season.

3. McLaurin's Challenge

Terry McLaurin, the Commanders' accomplished wide receiver, had a relatively quiet game in their loss to the Bears. Despite Sam Howell's impressive passing performance, McLaurin managed to secure only four of his five targets for 49 yards. This downturn in production followed a stronger showing in the previous game against the Eagles. As the Commanders face the Falcons in Week 6, McLaurin has another opportunity to put up a big performance. However, it may not be easy. He has struggled to find the end zone this season and has often been held to sub-60 receiving yards. Additionally, the Falcons have a strong track record of limiting top receivers. That makes this a challenging matchup for McLaurin. We have him getting between 50-60 receiving yards with no TDs in Week 6.

4. Commanders' Struggles Continue

Both the Commanders and the Falcons are dealing with below-average quarterback play. However, the Falcons have the advantage of a top-10 defense and a more efficient running game compared to the Commanders. With a 3-1 home record, the Falcons have been consistent in securing wins. The Commanders, on the other hand, have shown inconsistency as the season has progressed. Their victories in the early part of the season came against weaker opponents. The Falcons, being at home and backed by the talents of Bijan Robinson, should come out on top in this matchup. The Commanders have recently suffered losses to strong teams like the Eagles and Bills and a surprising defeat against the Bears. While Washington should be competitive, the Falcons have the edge in this game.

Looking Ahead

As the Washington Commanders prepare to face the Atlanta Falcons in Week 6, our predictions indicate a challenging matchup for several key players. Sam Howell may find it tough to replicate his recent performance against the formidable Falcons defense. Brian Robinson has an opportunity to rebound, but the game plan will play a crucial role in his success. Terry McLaurin faces a stiff test against the Falcons' defense. It has been effective at limiting top receivers. Ultimately, the Commanders, despite their potential, may struggle to secure a win. As such, the Falcons hold the advantage in this matchup.