By R.P. Salao · 2 min read

The Washington Commanders are still unsure about the status of their star defender Chase Young, who remains a true game-time call for their Week 13 tilt against the New York Giants. But what they can look forward to is the play of running back Antonio Gibson, who appears likely to take the field despite his injury concerns.

ESPN insider Adam Schefter reported the news on the likelihood of Gibson playing in Week 13:

“Washington RB Antonio Gibson, listed as questionable for Sunday due to a foot injury, is expected to play vs. the Giants despite limited practice work all week, per source.”

Antonio Gibson has been the Commanders’ top run threat throughout the season. He’s yet to miss a game, tallying 476 rushing yards and three touchdowns on the ground in the dozen games he’s played thus far.

The team is hoping for similar news for Chase Young. The dynamic pass-rusher has yet to take the field this season and will be evaluated pregame to determine if he can suit up for his season debut.

With doubt still being cast on his playing status, it’s not unrealistic to expect the Commanders to ere in the side of caution and continue to sit their young star until they’re 100 percent confident he’s ready to perform without and setbacks.

At 7-5 entering Week 13, every game becomes more and critical towards making a push for the postseason. With back-to-back contests against the Giants upcoming, the team has a golden opportunity to leapfrog their division rival in the standings.