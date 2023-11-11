Here are our four bold predictions for the Washington Commanders as they face the Seattle Seahawks in Week 10 matchup of the 2023 NFL season.

We have a Washington Commanders Week 10 game scheduled against the Seattle Seahawks. The Commanders are coming off a thrilling 20-17 victory against the New England Patriots in Week 9, bringing their record to 4-5. As the Commanders prepare to face the Seahawks, here are four bold predictions for the game that could lead to another defeat for Washington.

Commanders Won in Week 9

The Commanders' season so far has been marked by some ups and downs. They have struggled to maintain a winning record, but have shown some promise in their victories. The team has faced some tough opponents, including the Buffalo Bills and the Philadelphia Eagles, but has also had some wins against teams like the Denver Broncos and the Patriots. The Commanders' offense has been ranked 17th in yardage, while their defense has allowed an average of 27.2 points per game. Despite their record, the Commanders have shown some potential and will look to improve as the season progresses.

Super Sam

Sam Howell had an impressive Week 9 game against the Patriots. He completed 29 of 45 passes for 325 yards, one touchdown, and one interception in their 20-17 victory on Sunday. He also rushed five times for 27 yards. Howell threw for 176 first-half yards but had a costly end-zone interception just before halftime, leading to a 14-10 halftime deficit. He rebounded with a 33-yard touchdown pass to Jahan Dotson, tying the score at 17 in the third quarter. Howell's solid performance averaged 7.2 yards per pass, contrasting with Patriots quarterback Mac Jones, who managed just 220 yards on 44 pass attempts.

Howell has now thrown for over 300 yards in his last two games and maintained high passing volume. He has, in fact, attempted at least 41 passes in five of his last six games. It remains to be seen how he'll fare against the feisty Seahawks' defense on the road, though. This is especially true following Seattle's recent 37-3 defeat in Baltimore. While garbage time points might be necessary, Howell is likely to deliver in this matchup. We have him going upwards of 280 yards with at least one touchdown.

Rocking Robinson

Brian Robinson Jr carried the ball 18 times for 63 yards and scored a touchdown in the Week 9 win against the Patriots. He also caught one pass for four yards but lost a fumble. Robinson had a standout moment when he strolled into the end zone from nine yards out, putting Washington up 10-0 in the second quarter. However, he did have a fumble on the Commanders' subsequent drive. In his second NFL season, Robinson has already scored seven touchdowns in nine games, a notable improvement compared to his rookie year when he managed only three scrimmage touchdowns in 12 games. Although Antonio Gibson had six rushing attempts in this game, Robinson remains the primary ground option for Washington as they prepare for their Week 10 trip to Seattle. We have him easily going past 60 yards again.

Terry-fic

Terry McLaurin had a relatively quiet game against the Patriots. He caught just five out of seven targets for 73 yards. However, he made crucial catches of 26 and 36 yards on consecutive plays to set up a go-ahead field goal in the third quarter. These ultimately helped secure the victory as neither team scored in the fourth quarter. McLaurin finished with the highest number of receptions and receiving yards for his team, coming just one target short of Jahan Dotson's total. With quarterback Sam Howell surpassing 300 passing yards in the last two games, McLaurin and Washington's passing game have built momentum heading into their Week 10 road game against Seattle. He should surpass 70 receiving yards anew.

Commanders Succumb

The Commanders broke their two-game losing streak with a hard-fought Week 9 win against the Patriots last week. The game was a back-and-forth battle, and it was ultimately sealed by Jartavius Martin's game-saving interception. Quarterback Sam Howell had good numbers while enduring three sacks. That said, Seattle is favored in this matchup, especially after their disappointing loss to Baltimore. Washington put up a fight against the Patriots, but Seattle boasts more offensive and defensive firepower. The Commanders have an efficient offense but face challenges on the defensive side, having lost two starting defensive linemen at the trade deadline. Given these factors, the Commanders should succumb here against the superior Seahawks.

Looking Ahead

As the Washington Commanders prepare to face the Seattle Seahawks in this highly anticipated Week 10 matchup, fans are brimming with excitement and curiosity. With Howell's solid play, McLaurin's brilliance, and Robinson's redemption quest, this game promises to be a riveting spectacle.