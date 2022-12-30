By Reese Nasser · 4 min read

Heading into Week 17, the Washington Commanders have made yet another change at quarterback. Carson Wentz has earned the starting nod as they take on Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns. Ahead of this Commanders-Browns matchup, we will be giving our Commanders Week 17 predictions.

The Commanders, at 7-7-1 heading into Week 17, find themselves in the hunt for a trip to the postseason. If the season ended today, they would have a spot, but with two games still to go, there is a lot that could change. There are three teams right behind the Commanders. The Seattle Seahawks, Detroit Lions, and Green Bay Packers all sit at 7-8. Each team could look to move past the Commanders on Sunday. At this point in the season, Washington finds themselves in must-win territory.

In recent weeks, the Commanders have struggled to win games. After a stretch of going 6-1, they are 0-2-1 over their past three games.

The Commanders will be lining up against a Browns team that has also struggled this season. They are currently 6-9 on the season and 1-2 over their last three games. They are heading into this game coming off a 17-10 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

While the Browns have nothing to lose, after being eliminated from the playoffs, the Commanders are playing for their season. This could lead to a big game for this team.

Here are 2 bold predictions for the Commanders in Week 17

Carson Wentz and Taylor Heinicke both take the field

During the offseason, the Commanders opted to trade for veteran quarterback Carson Wentz. After a slow start to the season, and an injury that kept him off the field, the Commanders opted to put the ball into the hands of Taylor Heinicke.

In recent weeks, Heinicke has struggled to lead the Commanders offense. This has led to Wentz once again being named the starter. On Sunday, both quarterbacks could end up taking the field.

Heinicke has taken the field in nine games this season. In typical Heinicke fashion, he has been electric at times. He has thrown for 1,859 yards, 12 touchdowns, and six interceptions on the season.

In seven appearances, Wentz has put up near identical numbers to Heinicke. He has thrown for 1,612 yards, 11 touchdowns, and six interceptions on the season.

With this game having such big implications for the Commanders season, Ron Rivera could choose to go with the hot hand. If either quarterback struggles at any point, the other could take the field. For an offense loaded with talent, they will need whoever takes the field to deliver when it matters the most.

Brian Robinson & Antonio Gibson both record 100+ yards

The Commanders backfield duo of Brian Robinson and Antonio Gibson may very well be the most underrated pairing in the NFL. They have both played well whenever taking the field, and they now get to line up against a Browns defense that has struggled against the run.

Opposing offenses have run against the Browns defense with ease this season. They have allowed the eighth most rushing yards in the NFL this season with 2,015. They have also allowed the fifth most rushing touchdowns with 19. The Commanders could look to establish the run early against this group, and both Robinson and Gibson could put up big numbers.

Gibson has taken the field in 15 games this season. Even with the arrival of Robinson, he has carved out a role both on the ground and through the air. Gibson has carried the ball 149 times, totaling 546 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Through the air he has been targeted 58 times, recording 353 receiving yards and two touchdowns. In total, he has racked up 899 yards from scrimmage on the season.

In his rookie season, Robinson has also played well in the Washington backfield. While he has played in just 11 games, he is currently leading the team in rushing yards with 710. He has also recorded two rushing touchdowns. Through the air, he has played a much smaller role than Gibson. He has been targeted just 11 times, recording nine receptions for 60 receiving yards and one touchdown. In total, he has recorded 770 yards from scrimmage.

Last week, as the Browns fell to the Saints, they allowed 152 total rushing yards. The week prior, they allowed 198 rushing yards to the Baltimore Ravens.

In short, the Browns have struggled to limit teams on the ground. With the threat that Gibson also brings through the air, both of the Commanders running backs could be in line for a big day on Sunday. Each of them could record at least 100 yards from scrimmage.