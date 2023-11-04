The Washington Commanders reportedly believe they've found their starting quarterback for the future in Sam Howell

The Washington Commanders may be sticking with Sam Howell at quarterback beyond the 2023 season.

While rumors suggest coach Ron Rivera is on the hot seat, rumors are saying the opposite about Howell, who is halfway through his first year as the starting quarterback for the Commanders.

According to NFL insider Dianna Russini, inside the building in Washington, they believe they've found their franchise quarterback in Howell. Their current goal is to solidify the roster for the 2024 season.

This would be huge for Washington, who has cycled through quarterbacks since Kirk Cousins left town. After Cousins went to Minnesota, the Commanders have gone through options in Alex Smith, the late Dwayne Haskins, Carson Wentz, and Taylor Heinicke.

On the season, Howell is has completed 66.9% of his passes for 2,146 yards with 13 touchdowns and 8 interceptions. Beyond his stats, he's a playmaker. He's fearless throwing the ball across the field and has connected well with Washington's weapons. With Howell, Washington has a chance to build a team around him rather than move on to the next quarterback again.

Maybe more importantly, Howell seems to play like Superman every time the Commanders take on the Philadelphia Eagles. He is just coming off of a loss to the Eagles where he completed 75% of his passes for 397 yards and four touchdowns. Even Philadelphia center Jason Kelce praised Howell's performance following the loss. Given the Eagles are seen as the top team in the NFC, the Commanders need a QB who can go toe-to-toe with Jalen Hurts and Philly.

Sam Howell and the Commanders next take on the New England Patriots Sunday.