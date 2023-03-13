Former Kansas City Chiefs right tackle Andrew Wylie is following Eric Bieniemy to Washington; Wylie plans to sign a three-year, $24 million contract with the Washington Commanders, according to Ari Meirov.

“Former Chiefs RT Andrew Wylie plans to sign a 3-year, $24M deal with the Washington Commanders, reuniting him with OC Eric Bieniemy,” Meirov wrote on Monday. “Wylie started 59 games in five years for KC and had the game of his life in the Super Bowl against Philadelphia. Now a nice payday.”

The undrafted free agent out of Eastern Michigan earned the money after posting a shutout against Philadelphia Eagles edge rusher Haason Reddick in Super Bowl LVII. It was a moment of redemption for the 28-year-old after he played on the offensive line that lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV.

“Wylie was the definition of a homegrown player for Kansas City, working his way up the roster after joining the team late in the 2017 NFL season,” wrote Charles Goldman of ChiefsWire on Monday.

“He started games at left guard and right guard, but most recently started 20 games at right tackle for the Chiefs in 2022. He’s started 59 career games over the past five seasons in Kansas City, doing everything that the team asked of him along the way.”

Bieniemy became the assistant head coach and offensive coordinator of the Commanders after winning his second Super Bowl with the Chiefs last year, and will now coach a familiar face in Andrew Wylie.

Wylie gained experience playing both guard and tackle during his five years in Missouri, starting at right tackle during the 2022 season and appearing in every game in both the regular season and the playoffs.

He now figures to make an immediate impact with Bieniemy’s team in 2023.