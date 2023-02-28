After seeing offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy leave the Kansas City Chiefs to take a similar position with the Washington Commanders, head coach Andy Reid gave his first comments on the events that took place.

In an interview captured by FOX4 News Kansas City’s Harold R. Kuntz, Andy Reid expressed gratitude for Bieniemy’s time with the Chiefs, and had nothing but positive things to say about his former OC.

Reid on Bieniemy to Washington: "I'm so happy for EB to have a chance to put his name on an offense and this is his now. I'm happy for him." — Mentions he wishes it was a HC but "It's not over yet" for him #Chiefs Reid mentions Pep Hamilton, Marcus Brady were OC interviews. — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) February 28, 2023

Kuntz mentioned Reid’s comments about wishing it was a head coaching job Bieniemy was going to. The move to the Commanders has been a topic in and of itself. Two items stick out with the move, upon hearing Reid’s wishes.

The first is the reason why Bieniemy would make this career choice. Technically, it’s the same job he had in Kansas City, and going from having Patrick Mahomes as your quarterback to (potentially) Sam Howell doesn’t look good for future prospects of becoming a head coach later. At the same time, Bieniemy might have made the move to simply get out from under Reid’s umbrella.

Secondly, let’s look at Reid’s shadow. It’s not that he does it on purpose, but it’s no secret his thumbprints are all over the offense. With that said, one can’t help but wonder how Bieniemy couldn’t get a head coaching job, but Reid’s last two offensive coordinators before EB, Doug Pederson and Matt Nagy (with the Philadelphia Eagles and Chicago Bears, respectively), got those positions in short order.

Having said all that, everyone has their own route to get to where they want to go, and this is Bieniemy’s. Only time will tell, but one thing’s for sure. Bieniemy has a fan in Reid.