The Kansas City Chiefs appear to be moving on from Orlando Brown Jr, as they’ve found star Patrick Mahomes another veteran offensive tackle, agreeing to a four-year, $80 million contract with ex-Jacksonville Jaguars tackle Jawann Taylor, sources told Adam Schefter of ESPN.

As of his contract agreement with the Chiefs, Taylor is slated to become the NFL’s fourth highest paid offensive tackle in terms of his average salary of $20 million per year.

In addition, the Chiefs, who declined to place a franchise tag on left tackle Orlando Brown Jr, appear poised to let him walk in NFL Free Agency, per James Palmer of NFL Network.

Taylor, 25, is a former second-round pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2019 NFL Draft.

The 6-foot-5, 312-pound tackle has made 66 starts in four seasons since entering the NFL.

While he has yet to make a Pro Bowl in his young career, Taylor has graded out as a solid pass protector, earning a 76.4 pass-blocking grade in 2022, via Pro Football Focus.

Taylor’s Chiefs contract is pricey, there’s no doubt about that.

But Kansas City, who would have had to dole out about the same amount of money for Brown in the 2023 season, would have had to pay him likely an even bigger number after he hit free agency, given his standing as one of the league’s best tackles.

The Chiefs, who need to be even more committed to the protection of star quarterback Patrick Mahomes after his injury during their run to the Super Bowl, are looking to the younger Taylor to help anchor their offensive line.