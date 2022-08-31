Brian Robinson doesn’t let hospitalization stop him from fulfilling rookie duties

The Washington Commanders family were crushed when news surfaced that rookie running back Brian Robinson had been shot multiple times during an attempted robbery. The incident happened Sunday evening in Washington D.C. It came just hours after he was named by head coach Ron Rivera as the starting running back this season.

Thankfully, Robinson did not suffer life-threatening injuries and was in stable condition rather quickly. But apparently being hospitalized did not keep him from fulfilling his rookie duties.

B-Rob made sure to fulfill his rookie duties of getting snacks for the RB room 😂 pic.twitter.com/kYUylUFVxm — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 30, 2022

As the rookie running back in Washington, it was his job to provide the running back room with snacks. He did just that Tuesday, showing up in crutches with a bag of oreos. That’s a good choice. You can’t go wrong with an oreo. It was his first time back at the facility with his teammates since the shooting.

Nevertheless, it’s a tragic event that caused all of this. Brian Robinson Jr. was approached by two suspects attempting to rob him. He was able to wrestle a gun away from one of the assailants but the second then shot him twice in the leg. He was sent to MedStar Washington Hospital Center for treatment.

On Monday, coach Rivera stated that he was not ruling Robinson out, saying that it is possible that he returns to play this season. That would be a welcomed sight to the Commanders and their fans. Washington’s run game has been mostly abysmal and they are now forced to turn to Antonio Gibson once again as their lead back.

But all of that is secondary to the health and well-being of Robinson. The fact that less than 48 hours after the shooting, he’s bringing snacks to his teammates is a good sign.