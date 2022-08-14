Carson Wentz delivers honest take on early chemistry with a promising Commanders WR

Carson Wentz made his unofficial debut for the Washington Commanders on Saturday, as he featured in their preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers.

Multiple regular starters for the Commanders on the offensive side of the ball played in the game, including Curtis Samuel. Over the team’s training camp schedule, Wentz has continually aimed to get reps in with Samuel, and he once again did just that in the contest.

Ladies and gentleman, Carson Wentz's first pass in a Commanders game is… A six-yard completion to Curtis Samuel! pic.twitter.com/XQDG35cNas — NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) August 13, 2022

Wentz was much pleased to see Samuel play in the early stages of the game. Overall, as Wentz touched on in his post-game press conference, it was simply crucial for him to continue to build chemistry with the versatile wideout.

“He looks great, he’s explosive and everyone knows that he’s dynamic with the ball in his hands and I thought he looked good today,” Wentz said. “I’ll see the tape, but I’ve seen it in camp.

“I’ve seen how he is and how quick twitch he is and how explosive he is with the ball in his hands so that’s good for him to get out here and it’s good for me to feel that and start developing that chemistry in game but not just him, with all of them.”

Samuel wound up featuring in a mere five games last season, as groin and hamstring injuries sidelined him for much of the campaign. He has since not only received the green light to take part in offensive drills with the Commanders in training camp, but there are also no restrictions on him heading into the 2022 season.

The Commanders are currently set to meet the Kansas City Chiefs next week, which will then be followed up by their preseason finale against the Baltimore Ravens. It remains to be seen on whether Wentz and Samuel will receive any snaps together in these upcoming matchups.