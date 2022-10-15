Carson Wentz dealt brutal injury news after Week 6 win

The Washington Commanders grinded out a tough Week 6 victory over the Chicago Bears. While they came away with the win, it looks like they may have suffered a pretty big injury blow to their starting quarterback, Carson Wentz, in the process.

Carson Wentz injury update

Wentz labored through a horrible outing in Week 6, completing just 12 of his 22 passes for 99 yards. Now we may have found out why Wentz had such a poor showing.

Reports have begun to come out saying that Wentz suffered a fractured ring finger in Washington’s win over the Bears, which would help explain why he struggled to get anything going in the passing game against Chicago. Wentz’s status moving forward is up in the air now, and he will see a hand specialist to see what his next steps are.

To be clear, it's a fractured ring finger for Carson Wentz. https://t.co/XvClFi5370 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 15, 2022

This is a huge loss for the Commanders, as Wentz, even with his Week 6 struggles, had been a decent quarterback for them to start the season. Their offense wasn’t always firing on all cylinders, but there had been brief glimmers of hope early on that led the Commanders to believe that Wentz and the offense were close to putting everything together.

Instead, it looks like Wentz may now have to miss some time with this injury, which is a big loss for Washington. The good news is that they have an experienced backup in Taylor Heinicke who has experience as a starter and running the Commanders offense. But it’s clear the offense won’t be able to reach the same heights they may have been able to hit with Wentz on the field, and his status will be worth monitoring over the next few days.