The Philadelphia Eagles have developed a play so unstoppable that there are calls for the NFL to outright ban it. And while the “tush push” seems like a pretty basic quarterback sneak when all is said and done, Eagles center Jason Kelce wants everyone to know it's not as easy as it looks.

The “tush push”, “Brotherly Shove”, or whatever the Eagles call it, is a play with a lot going on. The only way to be good at it is to work on it. “We've repped it a lot,” Kelce admitted on The NFL Report podcast.

“There's a lot of details and minute things that, quite frankly, we have a leg up on because we run the play so much,” the Pro Bowl center continued. “It's a play that you get to rep a lot in practice, so each one of these reps in a game is a pretty substantial rep above the next opponent in terms of running the play in general.” And while QB Jalen Hurts gets a lot of attention as the ball carrier on the play, Kelce was emphatic that the onus is not on one or even two players. “It's not just the center-quarterback, it's everybody across the board. How we're hitting the blocks, where we're starting, who's working with who,” Kelce reiterated.

The Eagles have drawn a lot of attention running a play that, by some measures, has been more than 90% effective. (This count does not include Week 7's game against the Miami Dolphins, when Philly went 4-for-4 running the play.)

Fans may seem puzzled about what appears to be such a simple play. But as Eagles coach Nick Sirianni pointed out after his team's 31-17 defeat of the Dolphins in defense of the play, “if everybody could do it, everybody would.”