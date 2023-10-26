Chase Young is a hot name in trade rumors involving the Washington Commanders. Sitting at 3-4 and with a matchup against the first-place Philadelphia Eagles in Week 8, Washington will have to decide whether it would rather ride with Young for the remainder of the season or cash in now on the soon-t0-be free agent.

For Young, it's nothing new, and nothing that bothers him. “You know, my name has been popping up since I’ve been here, regardless of a trade. I ain’t trippin on nothing,” Young told reporters on Thursday, courtesy of the Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala.

Confirming his focus, Young stated, “I don’t think about it at all. Just focused on the Eagles.”

Young is a skilled pass rusher putting together the best season of his career. He's already racked up five sacks in six games. Teams can never have enough defenders who can bring down the quarterback, so there is plenty of interest in Young's services.

For Washington, it would be dealing from a position of strength. Although that might depend on what the Commanders want to do with their other in-demand defensive lineman, Montez Sweat. The team has already declined Young's fifth-year option, earmarking him for free agency after this season.

One wonders if the Commanders would be in a different position had they knocked off the New York Giants in Week 7. A 4-3 record with the expanded playoff format would've sparked hope that Young and Washington could be headed for postseason football.

However, a 3-4 record and a date with the Eagles in Week 8 certainly dampens any optimism this season may have held. Enough to wave the white flag and deal Young? Hard to say, but either way, it won't bother him.