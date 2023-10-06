What are the Washington Commanders this season? This team has been consistently inconsistent this season. They rattled off two wins in a row, before falling to two stronger teams in the Buffalo Bills and the Philadelphia Eagles. Still, after keeping the score tight against the Birds, many expected them to cruise against the Chicago Bears.

Well, a team did cruise to a win during Thursday Night Football… only it was the Bears that had a dominant showing against the Commanders. Chicago jumped out to a 17-0 lead in the first quarter and held on to that lead to win 40-20 over Washington. Much had been made about the defense somehow making the 0-4 Bears look that good. However, Commanders DE Chase Young defended DC Jack Del Rio, per Nicki Jhabvala.

“Chase Young: “It’s nothing on [Jack] Del Rio. He made good calls today. … It’s on us as players. Just got to start faster and hold each other accountable.””

The Bears have been one of the worst offenses in the league. For the first month of the season, Chicago's offense looked absolutely putrid. Commanders fans were right to be excited about potentially getting back on the win column. However, the Commanders defense has not been performing well this season. That was painfully apparent this game: they let a struggling offense go to town on them.

Their offense, unfortunately, was not able to bail them out. Sam Howell performed well once again, but they just weren't able to save the Commanders from their own mistakes. A team with this many playmakers on defense shouldn't struggle this bad on that end. Chase Young might think that Del Rio isn't the problem, and there were certainly lapses on defense that isn't on the DC. Still, when an offense is struggling this badly, changes have to be made.