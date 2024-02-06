Dan Quinn has faith in Washington's assistant coaching staff to play their roles.

The Washington Commanders are on a mission to avenge their 2023-24 showing. The Commanders finished the year with a 4-13 record, last in the NFC East. Thus, the team hired Dan Quinn and Kliff Kingsbury for a coaching staff spark. Moreover, Joe Whitt Jr. will be the latest defensive leader.

Washington will have a new defensive leader

Dan Quinn addressed the team's change in a press conference with reporters:

“I think the big thing to get across [is] the essence of the head coach is to put it all together. It's not to be an offensive coach or a defensive coach or special teams coach, it's everything…Joe [Whitt] will call the plays on defense and Kliff [Kingsbury] will call the plays on offense,” Quinn said, per Josh Norris.

It seems the head coach wants to focus on bringing all aspects of the team together. His move to allow Whitt to be the primary defensive playcaller is somewhat shocking. Quinn comes off a stint as the Dallas Cowboys' defensive coordinator.

Moreover, he played an integral role in the Seattle Seahawks' 2013-14 “Legion of Boom” defense. That unit helped Seattle win Super Bowl XLVIII. Regardless of his defensive achievements, Quinn has the utmost faith in Whitt and the rest of the team's coaching staff.

The Commanders hope their coaching shakeup will yield positive record change going into the 2024 offseason. Washington failed to make the 2024 playoffs after their subpar season. The last time the team made the postseason was in 2020-21.

Rest assured their franchise will find a way to regain a competitive edge going into the 2024-25 season.