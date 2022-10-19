Commanders owner Dan Snyder’s accusers furious over ‘enemies list’ falling into disgraced owner’s hands

Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder remains in hot water as he gets investigated for his toxic workplace. As that happens, the lawyers that represent four dozen of Snyder’s former employees are concerned for their clients’ security after their identities were potentially obtained by the team.

According to Don Van Natta Jr. and Seth Wickersham of ESPN, the lawyers that represent Snyder’s accusers, Lisa Banks and Debra Katz, are concerned that Snyder and the Commanders’ lawyers have compiled an “enemies list” that they used to “harass” the accusers before testifying to investigators. The accusers’ lawyers believe they used an inquiry from NFL investigator Beth Wilkinson to obtain the names.

Banks and Katz wrote to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell that having such a list “was in clear violation of a very specific promise the NFL made to our clients, through Ms. Wilkinson and her team, that witness names would be kept confidential and not shared with Mr. Snyder or the Washington Commanders…it also provides the basis for us to take legal action against the NFL, which we will do given the serious harm caused to our clients by their reliance on the NFL’s promises,” according to ESPN.

Dan Snyder’s disgusting behavior and abuse of his powerful positions have led fellow NFL team owners to turn against him, like Colts owner Jim Irsay, who openly discussed the possibility of getting him kicked out of the league. He reportedly sent private investigators to dig up “dirt” on the other owners but recently denied the report of him doing so.