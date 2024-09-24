The Washington Commanders are beginning to roll in the Jayden Daniels era. They are now 2-1 and coming off a huge road win against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football. In a 38-33 victory, Daniels outdueled Joe Burrow in a historic performance while throwing the first passing touchdown of his NFL career.

Daniels led Washington to its highest-scoring game since the 2020 season. The rookie led his team in rushing yards (39) while throwing for 254 passing yards and completing 21 of his 23 pass attempts. He threw a touchdown dot to Terry McLaurin in the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach. But earlier in the game, he secured his first NFL passing TD with a pass to…offensive lineman Trent Scott.

Through three games, Daniels leads the NFL in completion percentage and ranks fourth in passer rating and 11th in passing yards. His three rushing touchdowns have him in the top 10 and his 171 rushing yards are second among all quarterbacks, trailing only Lamar Jackson. His performance against Cincy was a fantastic breakout game that should inspire hope in Washington fans.

Commanders beat Bengals behind great Jayden Daniels performance

Scott is in his second season with the Commanders after playing for three teams in five seasons. He said after the game that they work on the play every once in a while. When the play call came in, he said, he was “nervous as crap. Like, just don’t drop the ball. Let's not drop the ball on Monday Night Football. Let's not do that.”

The Commanders are beginning a new era with Daniels and a new coaching staff. They have gotten off to a great start, putting Daniels in situations to succeed. He has taken care of the ball really well but still has enough freedom to make some special plays. In Week 4, the Commanders will look to extend their winning streak against the Arizona Cardinals.