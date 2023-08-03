The Washington Commanders had a tumultuous couple of years. These were all because of Dan Snyder's mismanagement of the team. Success was fairly scarce for them and the employees were not at all treated well. This explains why a lot of his former workers exclaimed in joy as Josh Harris acquired them and replaced Snyder. Melanie Coburn and some NFL executives like Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay also expressed their true feelings on the acquisition.

Dan Snyder was a very controversial owner of the Commanders. It even called for Melanie Coburn to rally in support of Josh Harris' purchase of the Washington-based team. She unveiled what it felt like for her to hear the news after the Mary Jo White debacle, via Ben Standig of The Athletic.

“It does feel like redemption, vindication. We prevailed. He’s gone, his reputation is gone and the report confirmed that it was as bad as everyone always said,” she exclaimed.

She also added that the former NFL executive should no longer have connections to the league.

“It sucks that he’s going to make billions and go off into the sunset. If I had it my way, he would be going to jail and unable to profit off the franchise he ran into the ground. … But if he goes away … and never comes to another Commanders/Football Team/Redskins game again, I will be very pleased.”

Even Colts' Jim Irsay argued that this was a much-needed removal for the team.

“I believe there’s merit to remove (Snyder) as owner. It’s gravely concerning to me, the things that have occurred there over the last 20 years.”