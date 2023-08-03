Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell has been getting high praise from head coach Ron Rivera that bodes well for his chances of starting Week 1. However, Rivera also emphasizes that Jacoby Brissett is doing everything he can to make it a tough decision, via Commanders.com.

“What you really need to look for is when we get on the field, when we do gameplan, when we do prepare. I know it's just preseason games, but those are going to be paramount to telling everybody where he [Sam Howell] is, what's his growth. And at the same time as I've said a couple times, don't sleep on [QB] Jacoby [Brissett], he's done a nice job as well. I mean, we got some really good quarterback play going on right now. We've got a real good quarterback room. We're very happy with what we've got right now.”

Overall, Ron Rivera seems to emphasize that both Sam Howell and Jacoby Brissett have been doing a good job in training camp showing the Commanders that they can have confidence in their quarterback. In terms of Howell, Rivera highlights that the entire Commanders staff is all in on helping his development.

“So now when we go into those meetings, and I listen to Eric and I listen to [QB Coach] Tavita [Pritchard] talk about what he's doing, how he's doing it. And listen to [Offensive Quality Control/Assistant Quarterbacks Coach] Luke [Del Rio] and his opinion, and [Senior Offensive Advisor] Kenny Zampese, I mean, we got four guys really dedicated to the development of the one position. I think that's a good start for us. And I think it's been a good start for him [Sam Howell] in camp.”

Commanders fans should be happy with Rivera's thoughts and how the quarterback position will play out. Whenever a starter is chosen, fans will know the decision was made with due diligence.