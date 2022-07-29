Former Commanders star Ryan Kerrigan announces retirement decision

As the Washington Commanders prepare for the 2022 NFL season, they are officially saying goodbye to Ryan Kerrigan. The four-time Pro Bowler is signing a one-day contract with the team and retiring from football.

In an announcement from the Commanders Twitter page, The 33-year-old Kerrigan thanked his family, teammates, coaches and fans as he announced his retirement.

From 91 himself pic.twitter.com/udGgeXdBAn — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 29, 2022

For a decade, Kerrigan was one of Washington’s key players after being drafted 16th overall in the 2011 draft. He made four Pro Bowls, including three straight from 2016 to 2018. His 95.5 career sacks with Washington are the second-most in team history and his 119 tackles for loss are the most in team history.

Not all of Ryan Kerrigan’s time in Washington was pleasant, though. The Pro Bowler demanded a trade from Washington during the 2020 season and signed with the Philadelphia Eagles the following offseason. He appeared in 16 games, recording just three tackles. After going unsigned this offseason, he decided to hang up his cleats.

Commanders owners Dan and Tara Snyder said in a statement that they are pleased that Kerrigan is retiring as a Commander and congratulated him for his great career.

The Commanders are looking to return to the playoffs with a revamped defensive line. As Chase Young, Jonathan Allen, Daron Payne and Montez Sweat look to establish a strong defense in Washington, the franchise shared a meme that shows the legacy Ryan Kerrigan is leaving behind.

Even after his brief stint with the Eagles, Ryan Kerrigan remains loyal to the Washington franchise through and through.