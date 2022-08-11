Washington Commanders players and coaches have had glowing reviews of Carson Wentz ever since the veteran passer joined the organization in March. Still, there has been growing outside doubt on whether Wentz will truly thrive as the starting quarterback for Washington, unlike was the case in the latter years of his tenure with the Philadelphia Eagles and also his one-season run with the Indianapolis Colts.

From Commanders head coach Ron Rivera’s standpoint, he has no interest in hearing about the “narratives” regarding Wentz’s departures from the Eagles and Colts. As he opened up about to SiriusXM NFL Radio, Rivera has full confidence in the one-time Pro Bowler heading into the upcoming 2022 season.

“The narratives are all unfair,” Rivera said. “I mean, obviously he left each place for their reasons. OK, great — that’s their reasons. He’s here for our reason. He’s here because we want him here. He’s here because we see what he can do, we see what he’s done. And based on what we do, we see there’s an opportunity. And that’s why he’s here.

“And we have a lot of confidence in what we’ve seen so far. The guys have all assimilated to him. They’ve rallied around him. And that’s a huge plus because, again, based on what we went through for the last couple of years — and probably before I got here — trying to find the quarterback.”

The Commanders are set for their first preseason matchup on Saturday, as they will host the Carolina Panthers. Rivera did note during a press conference on Thursday that he aims to see the starters play in 15 to 20 snaps in the game, so Wentz will have another opportunity to build on chemistry with the likes of Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson.

Washington is also slated to face the Kansas City Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens to finish off its preseason schedule.