‘In a really good place’: Ron Rivera provides uplifting update on Brian Robinson after shooting

Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson was involved in a very scary situation on Sunday as he was shot during an attempted carjacking. Thankfully, Robinson is okay and currently in stable condition at the hospital.

On Monday morning, head coach Ron Rivera gave a very positive update on Robinson. Via Nicki Jhabvala:

Ron Rivera said Brian Robinson is “doing well” and was “in a really good place” when he visited him in the hospital last night. “It’s just a matter of time before he’s out here.”

Rivera visited Brian Robinson at the hospital and says he’ll be back on the field in no time. That’s great news for the former Alabama standout and the Commanders because he was challenging for the RB1 job alongside Antonio Gibson.

Per Ian Rapoport, it appears Robinson was shot in the glute and lower leg:

More on Robinson:

— He was shot in the glute and lower leg, sources say, both non-life threatening.

— Football is not important here, but since we cover football: Robinson has not been ruled out for playing at some point this season. https://t.co/9ah239gNcY — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 29, 2022

Robinson could still play this season and is expected to leave the hospital on Monday. He also posted this to his Instagram following surgery:

Thank god Brian Robinson came out relatively unscathed. The first-year running back was selected by Washington in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Bama after a solid career with Nick Saban’s squad.

Robinson already turned heads in the preseason for the Commanders and was definitely going to receive no shortage of touches in the backfield. That could still happen depending on how quickly he recovers from the bullet wounds.

Washington begins their season on September 11th against the Jacksonville Jaguars at home.