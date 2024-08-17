The Washington Commanders are looking to have an exciting offense for the upcoming season led by rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels where his main weapon should be star wide receiver Terry McLaurin. However, there has been a subtle battle to see who can be the No. 2 option with the first to come to mind being talented pass-catcher Jahan Dotson.

The 24-year old is entering his third season looking to explode in the first year of the current Commanders era under head coach Dan Quinn. He would even say to the media Thursday that his goals for this year surround him being “better than I was yesterday” according to Ben Standig of The Athletic.

“I am trying to show what I can do every single day,” Dotson said via the video posted on Standig's X, formerly Twitter, account. “Just be better than I was yesterday. I’m trying to grow every single day that I come out here. Trying to find something to get better at every single day. That’s my overall main focus, just to be better than where I was yesterday. Keep building on my game because I’m not where I want to be. I’m going to keep building every single day to make sure I’m where I want to be.”

Jahan Dotson talks mindset in preparing for Commanders' Dan Quinn

Dotson is a former first round pick in 2022 where he was selected with the 16th overall pick, but still has yet to eclipse 530 receiving yards in his career. Still, the Penn State product has the right mindset where opportunities will not come easily as he even says that Quinn was not the one that drafted him according to Sam Fortier of The Washington Post.

“DQ [Quinn] didn’t draft me,” Dotson said. “Each and every year … in your profession, you got to prove yourself. You got to prove what you’re worth and what you’re capable of doing. That’s what I’m trying to do.”

Jahan Dotson explains how he can prove himself to Commanders

If there is one aspect that is encouraging, it is that Dotson is working with the first team where he was seen lining out at wide and in the slot as he looks to be an exceptional No. 2 option to McLaurin for the rookie Daniels. The young receiver would say how “playing fast” and “becoming extremely comfortable in the playbook” will be key in proving himself.

“The biggest thing is just playing fast and becoming extremely comfortable in the playbook,” Dotson said. “That allows me to be able to put my own [spin] on routes. But at the same time, playing fast, stretching the field, keeping the defense off balance. That's a big thing for me. I feel like once I'm able to really get comfortable in the playbook and I'm able to play as fast as possible. … I feel like I'm kind of unguardable.”

At any rate, Dotson and the Commanders are looking to improve as their next preseason game is against the Miami Dolphins Saturday night in preparation for the Week 1 opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Sept. 8. Last season, Washington had a 4-13 record which put them dead last in the NFC East.