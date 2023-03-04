Well, if you weren’t sure before that the Washington Commanders were rolling with Sam Howell, then you should be convinced by now. After just a year of disappointing play, Washington released QB Carson Wentz. That leaves the door open for Howell, a fourth-round pick last year, to take the reins of the offense. How does his teammates feel about this change? Well, for Jahan Dotson, it’s a dream come true, based on his interview with 106.7 The Fan.

“That’s my guy. I keep using the word excited because I am truly excited,” Commanders’ Jahan Dotson said. “I can’t wait for the opportunity for Sam (Howell). You know, he had a different rookie year than I did. He got to sit back and learn the ropes of the NFL through two very good veterans in his room, in Carson Wentz and Taylor Heinicke. I know he’s ready for the opportunity. He has all the talent in the world.”

Dotson went on to rave about Howell’s abilities, how the new Commanders’ starting QB can make any throw on the field. It’s an encouraging diagnosis for Washington fans, who are likely wondering how the offense will run with a greenhorn under center. Some are even thinking about trotting Heinicke back out on the field!

Still, we will never truly know how well Sam Howell can play until the season starts. Making throws in practice and in scrimmage is one thing, but doing that in an actual NFL game is much harder. How the Commanders do next season hinges on Howell’s ability to perform under pressure.