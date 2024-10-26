Fantasy football managers and Washington Commanders fans continue to check on Jayden Daniels' status as Week 8 approaches, but the rookie has remained a true game-time decision. After Daniels was questionable all week, the team has not changed their stance on the prodigy as kickoff inches closer.

The team plans to have Daniels go through walk-throughs and treatment on Saturday before being re-evaluated, per Ian Rapoport. Per Rapoport, head coach Dan Quinn wants Daniels to get as many walk-through repetitions as possible before game day.

The Commanders are prepared to deploy backup Marcus Mariota in the event that Daniels is ruled out. Mariota played most of the team's Week 7 game against the Carolina Panthers after Daniels left in the first quarter with his injury. Journeyman Jeff Driskel is also on the active roster and would serve as Mariota's backup should Daniels be sidelined.

With the Commanders welcoming the Chicago Bears to Northwest Stadium, many have looked forward to a showdown between Daniels and fellow rookie quarterback Caleb Williams. However, Daniels' health has prevented the matchup from ever being set in stone.

Commanders seek another win streak in Week 8

Even if Daniels begins the game in street clothes for the first time in his career, the Commanders will seek their second win streak of the year in Week 8. Washington started the year 0-1 before winning their next four but had that run ended by the Baltimore Ravens in Week 6. An ensuing rout of the Panthers put them back on the winning track.

If Mariota can guide Washington to another win, it would be his first victory as a starting quarterback since leading the Atlanta Falcons to a 27-24 win over the Bears in November 2022. Ironically, the Commanders' matchup with Chicago in Week 8 gives Mariota the chance to pick up another win over the same organization.