The connection between Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels and wide receiver Noah Brown grew to new heights after the game-sealing Hail Mary. Daniels' Hail Mary had Commanders fans losing it, as the Washington crowd grew deafening. Meanwhile, the duo and the rest of the team celebrated a 6-2 start. Following the game, Brown told NFL.com and dropped a truth bomb about his quarterback.



“Man, we're blessed to have (No.) 5 leading this team,” Brown said about Daniels. “The things he can do are special, even that last play, keeping his composure and fighting like hell to get the ball off, and threw a hell of a ball.



“I wouldn't want to play with any other quarterback, I'm glad to have him.”



Daniels was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. He came off winning the Heisman Trophy for LSU football, after showing major promise with Arizona State football only two seasons prior. However, many analysts and even coaches thought he should've been the consensus No. 1 overall pick over Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams.



Funny enough, the two squared off on Sunday for the world to see. Daniels finished 21-38 with 326 passing yards, 52 rushing yards, and a touchdown heard across the NFL world. On the contrary, Williams threw 10-24 for 131 yards, without a touchdown or an interception.

Jayden Daniels continues to make history for the Commanders

The Commanders quarterback has done everything his team has asked, and then some. Daniels has the highest completion percentage through his first four games since Tom Brady in 2007. Not to mention, Daniels made NFL history during the first half against the Cleveland Browns in Week 5. He became the first quarterback to have 1,000+ passing yards and 250+ rushing yards. His dynamic at the position allows him to be dominant in both the ground, and air attack.



After his Week 1 loss to the Tampa Buccaneers, Daniels hasn't looked back. Since then, he has seven passing touchdowns, two rushing touchdowns, and two interceptions. He held his own against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, throwing for 269 yards, and two touchdowns. Daniels has the confidence of his head coach, teammates, the organization, and an entire city.



Currently, the Commanders are 6-2 and are atop the NFC East. Next, they'll face off against the New York Giants for the second time this season. In the previous meeting, Washington won 21-18. With more games under Daniels' belt, he could expose an injury-riddled Giants team and gain another division win for his squad.