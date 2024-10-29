While Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey loves the Texas Longhorns, he is also a Washington Commanders fan.

He took to X, formerly Twitter, to celebrate their latest victory, which came against the Chicago Bears. McConaughey is donning a “Hail to the Commanders” burgundy baseball cap and sunglasses in the photo.

“Look who’s 6-2,” his caption read. “Hail. [Commanders].”

McConaughey is not the only Commanders fan riding high after the hot start. They lead the NFC East at 6-2 and are a game ahead of the 5-2 Philadelphia Eagles.

The Washington Commanders’ hot start

Despite losing their first game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 37-20, the Commanders have turned things around. It started with a win over their division rival New York Giants. The Commanders strung together three more wins in the next three weeks over the Cincinnati Bengals, Arizona Cardinals, and Cleveland Browns.

Their only other loss came against the Baltimore Ravens. They lost by a touchdown before demolishing the Carolina Panthers 40-7 the following week.

The Commanders’ latest victory came against the Bears with a miraculous ending. The Bears scored a touchdown with 25 seconds left in the game to go up 15-12.

On a Hail Mary pass, rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels launched the ball into the end zone. It got tipped into the hands of Noah Brown, who scored the walk-off touchdown to win.

It has been a fun season for Commanders fans, who are witnessing a great rookie campaign from Daniels. Through eight games, Daniels is completing 71.8% of his passes and has thrown for 1,736 yards, seven touchdowns, and two interceptions. He also has 424 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.

Avid sports fan Matthew McConaughey

Most Saturdays, you will see McConaughey enjoying the Texas Longhorns’ game. Matthew McConaughey is an avid fan and also loves the pros, specifically the Commanders, as evidenced by his latest X post.

After starting his career with a role in Richard Linklater’s Dazed and Confused, McConaughey became one of Hollywood’s top rom-com leading men.

Throughout the early 2000s, he starred in The Wedding Planner, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, Fool’s Gold, and Ghost of Girlfriend’s Past.

After a brief hiatus, McConaughey returned to acting with a new approach. He started taking on dramatic roles, including ones in The Lincoln Lawyer and Mud.

In the 2010s, McConaughey also starred in Magic Mike, Interstellar, and The Dark Tower. He starred in Dallas Buyers Club in 2013, which won him his first Oscar. McConaughey followed that up with a small role in Martin Scorsese’s The Wolf of Wall Street.

Recently, McConaughey has starred in White Boy Rick, Serenity, The Beach Bum, and The Gentlemen. He also had a brief cameo in Marvel’s Deadpool and Wolverine.

He also leads the animated Sing franchise. McConaughey voices Buster Moon and leads the star-studded ensembles. He also starred in and executive-produced Agent Elvis for Netflix.

The animated Elvis Presley series was created by Priscilla Presley and John Eddie. McConaughey starred in it alongside Kaitlin Olson, Johnny Knoxville, and Don Cheadle.