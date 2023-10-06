What a difference four days make. The Washington Commanders, who battled the reigning NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles to overtime last Sunday, are absolutely reeling in their Thursday Night Football showdown with the Chicago Bears. Two key injuries to their special teams is going to make a 27-3 halftime deficit an even steeper hill to climb.

All-Pro Jeremy Reaves (knee) and Christian Holmes (hamstring) have both been ruled out for the remainder of the game, according to The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala. The two defensive backs were each initially listed questionable to return but are unfortunately done for the night. The Commanders cannot afford to lose manpower, as the Bears are clearly giving them all they can handle.

Washington (2-2) has held its own in the early goings of the 2023-24 NFL season, while Chicago (0-4) has been a complete embarrassment. Nevertheless, the connection of quarterback Justin Fields and wide receiver DJ Moore has proven lethal in the last two games. They have linked up for two touchdowns already, with Fields passing for 189 yards and an additional score and Moore amassing 137 receiving yards at half.

Yeesh. Head coach Ron Rivera will need to deliver quite the speech to light a fire under his team. Losing two special teams stalwarts like Reaves and Holmes cannot be understated. With questions on both sides of the ball, it is imperative that the Commanders excel in the more unheralded aspects of a football game.

They can't give the Bears any free yards on kick and punt returns. Jeremy Reaves registered one tackle before exiting the contest.