The Washington Commanders attacked the Philadelphia Eagles for 60-plus minutes Sunday, and they had the defending NFC champions fighting from behind a good portion of the game. However, the Eagles emerged with a 27-24 overtime victory against their NFC East rivals, and Washington quarterback Sam Howell took no comfort from the fact that his team stayed close in the game at Lincoln Financial Field.

Howell: “I don’t believe in moral victories. We lost a game that we could have won.” pic.twitter.com/mWLUeWtQXT — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 1, 2023

The undefeated Birds have yet to play their best game this season, but they are still 4-0 this season. Howell completed 29 of 41 passes for for 290 yards, and his touchdown pass to Jahan Dotson on the final play of regulation allowed Washington to push the game into overtime.

“I think I did some good things out there,” Sam Howell said. “But we didn't win the game. I don't believe in moral victories. We lost a game we could have won.”

The Washington receivers were able to make plays against the vaunted Philadelphia defense throughout the game. Terry McLaurin was targeted 10 times by Howell and he caught 8 passes for 86 yards. Fellow receiver Chris Samuel added 7 receptions for 51 yards.

The Eagles were pushed hard by the Commanders, but they made several big plays themselves to come back from a 10-point deficit.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts was once again a key factor as he completed 25 of 37 passes for 319 yards with 2 TDs and no interceptions. He also picked up 34 yards on the ground.

Wideout A.J. Brown played a huge role in the Eagles victory as he caught 9 passes for 175 yards and 2 touchdowns. His speed and big-play ability tormented the Commanders defense throughout the game.