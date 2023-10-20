The Washington Commanders will head to East Rutherford, New Jersey, to face the New York Giants at Met Life Stadium at the Meadowlands. We're here to share our NFL odds series, make a Commanders-Giants prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Commanders defeated the Atlanta Falcons 24-16 last weekend. Initially, the offense struggled. But they started picking it up in the second quarter. Significantly, Sam Howell went 14 for 23 with 151 yards and three touchdowns. Brian Robinson rushed 10 times for 31 yards while catching two passes for 25 yards and a touchdown. Terry McLaurin had six receptions for 81 yards, while Curtis Samuel had four catches for 42 yards and a score. Meanwhile, the defense played well. Casey Toohill had two sacks, while Kendall Fuller had an interception. The Commanders forced three turnovers.

The Giants lost 14-9 to the Buffalo Bills. Amazingly, they stayed competitive despite not having Daniel Jones available. Tyrod Taylor went 24 for 36 with 200 yards while running five times for 24 yards and one fumble. The running game got a jolt with the return of Saquon Barkley, who rushed 24 times for 93 yards while catching four passes for five yards. Darius Slayton had four receptions for 69 yards. Likewise, Wan'dale Robinson had eight catches for 62 yards, while Darren Waller had five catches for 43 yards.

The Giants lead the all-time series 106-71-5. Additionally, the Giants are 3-2-1 over the last six games against the Commanders. They engaged in a 20-20 tie at the Meadowlands last season before winning 20-12 at FedEx Field. Ultimately, the Giants are 6-3-1 in the last 10 games against the Commanders at the Meadowlands, and 6-3-1 overall.

Here are the Commanders-Giants NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Commanders-Giants Odds

Washington Commanders: -2.5 (-118)

New York Giants: +2.5 (-104)

Over: 37.5 (-105)

Under: 37.5 (-115)

How to Watch Commanders vs. Giants Week 7

Time: 1:01 PM ET/10:01 AM PT

TV: FOX Sports

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial), NFL Sunday Ticket if out-of-market

Why The Commanders Could Cover The Spread

The Commanders have an inconsistent offense under Sam Howell. Ultimately, they bounced back last weekend, a week after struggling against the Chicago Bears. Howell has passed for 1500 yards, nine touchdowns, and six interceptions while rushing 19 times for 104 yards and a score. The running game has produced mixed results. Significantly, Robinson has rushed 77 times for 302 yards and three touchdowns. McLaurin has 31 receptions for 342 yards, while Samuelk has 27 receptions for 285 yards and two touchdowns. Also, tight end Logan Thomas has 19 receptions for 185 yards and two scores.

The defense has also been largely inconsistent. Yet, they still have great players that can do damage. Montez Sweat leads the heart of the defense with 15 solo tackles and 4.5 sacks. Unfortunately, he sprained his thumb last weekend and may not play. Toohill has six solo tackles and three sacks. Likewise, Jamin Davis has 23 solo tackles and two sacks. Jonathan Allen has registered 13 solo tackles and three sacks.

The Commanders will cover the spread if Howell stays consistent and Washington can run the ball. Also, they need their defense to stop Barkley and force the Giants to pass.

Why The Giants Could Cover The Spread

The Giants are hurting right now. Amazingly, Jones may return this weekend but still must partake in a few more practices to guarantee a shot at playing this weekend. Taylor is the other option. However, if Jones can go, he must improve.

Jones has passed for 884 yards with two touchdowns and six interceptions while rushing 38 times for 197 yards and a score. Unfortunately, the season has not been kind to him, and he must do better. Barkley has rushed 53 times for 207 yards and a touchdown while catching 13 passes for 46 yards and a score. Look for him to stay in the mix this weekend. Waller has 28 receptions for 282 yards. However, he still has not scored a touchdown. Skayton has 17 catches for 236 yards, while Robinson has 22 receptions for 141 yards.

The defense does not have many stud playmakers. However, one stands out. Kayvon Thibodeaux has registered six solo tackles and four sacks. Now, he hopes to pressure an inexperienced quarterback. No one else on the team has one sack. Regardless, the run defense is solid, with Bobby Okereke leading the charge with 33 solo tackles and one interception.

The Giants will cover the spread if the line can protect the quarterback and open holes for Barkley. Then, the defense must generate a sustainable pass rush.

Final Commanders-Giants Prediction & Pick

The oddsmakers are heavily favoring the Commanders. However, the Giants match up well against the Commanders and almost shocked the Bills last weekend. Expect another tight game between the teams, with the Giants doing enough to cover the spread.

Final Commanders-Giants Prediction & Pick: New York Giants: +2.5 (-104)