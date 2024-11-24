During his rookie season, Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels has become known for his late-game heroics. He completed an improbable Hail Mary to beat the Chicago Bears on the last play of the game in Week 8, and he nearly pulled off another on Sunday.

After trailing nearly the entire game against the Dallas Cowboys, Daniels and company had one last chance to go the length of the field and tie the game with a touchdown and an extra point. On the first play of the drive, Daniels pulled off another miracle. He found star wide receiver Terry McLaurin down the right sideline for an 86-yard touchdown to cut the Dallas lead to just one.

Expand Tweet

However, the excitement was short-lived. Kicker Austin Seibert shockingly hooked the extra point and missed it wide to the left. The Cowboys returned the ensuing onside kick for a touchdown to salt away a 34-26 victory.

Expand Tweet

The Commanders have now lost three games in a row after their stunning 7-2 start to the season. They have fallen multiple games behind in the NFC East race and will have work to do to fend off a crowded pack of chasing teams in the NFC Wild Card picture.

This story will be updated.