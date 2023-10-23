The Washington Commanders' sloppy 14-7 loss to the New York Giants in Week 7 got the attention of owner Magic Johnson.

Johnson expressed his disappointment over the Commanders' loss on social media.

“Disappointing 14-7 loss for my Commanders to the NY Giants. It's hard to win in the NFL when you only score 7 points,” Magic Johnson tweeted on Sunday.

𝗧𝗥𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗜𝗡𝗚: #Commanders owner Magic Johnson speaks on the team’s loss to the #Giants… “It’s hard to win in the NFL when you only score 7 points.” (h/t: @AryePulli) pic.twitter.com/AlOoLVVUG7 — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) October 22, 2023

Prior to the game, the Giants hadn't scored a touchdown in more than 200 game minutes. New York quarterback Tyrod Taylor finally ended that dubious streak with two touchdown passes in the second quarter. Taylor filled in for starter Daniel Jones, who missed his second straight game with an injured neck.

One of Taylor's two second-quarter passes was to running back Saquon Barkley. The latter expressed his desire to remain in New York amid swirling trade rumors prior to the October 31 deadline.

As for the Commanders, they didn't score until Brian Robinson, Jr. ran the ball four yards into the end zone early in the third quarter. They never scored again.

The Commanders had a chance to tie the game in the waning moments after Barkley lost a fumble in the red zone. Unfortunately, Washington couldn't capitalize as Jahan Dotson couldn't handle a pass from quarterback Sam Howell on fourth down.

Magic Johnson could only watch as his Commanders lost for the fourth time in their last five games. Johnson fulfilled his lifelong dream of owning an NFL franchise several months ago. He became part of the Josh Harris ownership group that took over from previous controversial owner Daniel Snyder.

The Commanders haven't had much success with Snyder at the helm. That trend has continued in Magic Johnson's first year as Commanders owner. It doesn't get any easier as they take on the reigning NFC champions Philadelphia Eagles in Week 8.