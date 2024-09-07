Protecting potential franchise quarterback Jayden Daniels becomes even more important for the Washington Commanders following the latest injury update. Backup QB Marcus Mariota suffered a torn pectoral and is being placed on the injured reserve, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Mariota missed the last week of practice, so his availability for the 2024-25 season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was already in serious doubt. Though, this roster move now means the Commanders will be without him for at least the first four games on the schedule.

Jeff Driskel will jump up to the No. 2 slot on the depth chart, sitting directly behind Daniels. Former Notre Dame signal-caller Sam Hartman is being elevated from the practice squad as Washington's third-stringer. Although Mariota did not live up to his No. 2 overall draft pick status, he ranks as one of the better backups in the NFL. His absence is cause for concern.

Commanders must protect Jayden Daniels

The run-heavy style of Daniels comes with some injury risk, which requires the Commanders to have a trustworthy option waiting in the wings. Fellow Heisman Trophy winner Marcus Mariota has made 74 starts in his nine-year professional career. His experience could come in handy even if all goes right and Daniels suits up for all 17 regular season games.

The Commanders' offensive line is regarded as the sixth-worst in the NFL by Pro Football Focus, which could make life difficult for the rookie quarterback. Avoiding sacks and ferocious hits should be the top priority in his debut versus the Buccaneers. After all, he is being tapped as the franchise's savior.

Furthermore, Washington does not have a solid contingency plan following Marcus Mariota's injury. Jeff Driskel, a 2016 sixth-rounder, has thrown just 46 in-game passes over the last two years. Rookie Sam Hartman has obviously thrown none.

Jayden Daniels is not thinking about those scenarios, though. He is only focused on beginning his NFL career with a victory in Raymond James Stadium. Opening kickoff for Commanders-Bucs is set for approximately 4:25 p.m. ET.