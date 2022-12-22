By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

Chase Young is back. Over a year removed from a torn ACL and ruptured patella injury, Young is set to make his season debut for the Washington Commanders in a Week 16 Christmas Eve NFL game against the San Francisco 49ers. Commanders head coach Ron Rivera said that Chase Young “will play” vs. the 49ers, according to John Keim of ESPN.

This is excellent news for a Commanders defense that has been one of the best units in the league even without Young.

Young was activated onto the Commanders roster back in November and has been practicing for over a month, though he has yet to suit up for a game.

Washington took a cautious approach with the Ohio State product, whose recovery time was longer than usual due to a graft being made out of his left knee to help repair his right knee injury.

A former second overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Chase Young burst onto the scene as a rookie, tallying 7.5 sacks, 10 tackles for loss, four forced fumbles and a defensive touchdown while earning Pro Bowl honors.

His second year in the NFL was far less forgiving, as Young tallied just 1.5 sacks in nine games before succumbing to injury.

Week 16 is the perfect time for Young to return to the lineup, as the Commanders are looking to keep their playoff hopes alive with a win over the 49ers.

Chase Young will reportedly be on a pitch count, though it wouldn’t be surprising to see the star pass rusher leave his mark on the game somehow.