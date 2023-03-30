Robert Griffin III was expected to change the Washington Commanders – then Redskins – when they used the second-overall pick on him back in 20112. While Griffin III never lived up to those expectations, the former quarterback is looking to impact the Commanders in a different way.
RG3 is in talks to join the Josh Harris/Mitchell Rales group that is bidding by buy the Commanders, via The Rich Eisen Show. After underwhelming as a player, Griffin III is looking to return to the Washington franchise in hopes of building a better future.
“I’m head over heels about that process,” Griffin said. “To be a player for that team, to not have my career go the way that I wanted it to, or the fans wanted it to, it would be a full circle type of moment to come back and try to help that team and organization build the winner that the fans deserve.”
If Griffin were to join the Harris/Rales group, he would be joining a team that already features NBA legend Magic Johnson. The group has already submitted a $6 million bid for the Washington franchise. As the Harris/Rales group tries to secure a deal, Griffin says he has had “really great conversations,” about joining the team.
Robert Griffin III spent three seasons in Washington. While he started his tenure with a Rookie of the Year award, RG3 was quickly out of town after a 2-5 record as a starter in his final season.
His playing days notwithstanding, Griffin is looking to make things right. As the Commanders look to find a buyer, Griffin is trying to ensure that his name is in the mix.