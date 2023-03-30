Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

Robert Griffin III was expected to change the Washington Commanders – then Redskins – when they used the second-overall pick on him back in 20112. While Griffin III never lived up to those expectations, the former quarterback is looking to impact the Commanders in a different way.

RG3 is in talks to join the Josh Harris/Mitchell Rales group that is bidding by buy the Commanders, via The Rich Eisen Show. After underwhelming as a player, Griffin III is looking to return to the Washington franchise in hopes of building a better future.

“I’m head over heels about that process,” Griffin said. “To be a player for that team, to not have my career go the way that I wanted it to, or the fans wanted it to, it would be a full circle type of moment to come back and try to help that team and organization build the winner that the fans deserve.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

If Griffin were to join the Harris/Rales group, he would be joining a team that already features NBA legend Magic Johnson. The group has already submitted a $6 million bid for the Washington franchise. As the Harris/Rales group tries to secure a deal, Griffin says he has had “really great conversations,” about joining the team.

Robert Griffin III spent three seasons in Washington. While he started his tenure with a Rookie of the Year award, RG3 was quickly out of town after a 2-5 record as a starter in his final season.

His playing days notwithstanding, Griffin is looking to make things right. As the Commanders look to find a buyer, Griffin is trying to ensure that his name is in the mix.