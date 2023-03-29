Among the many things discussed during the NFL league meetings this week has been the proposal of allowing the league to flex games into Thursday Night Football. When the news broke that this was a possibility, naturally many people around the league had their opinions on the matter. ESPN analyst and former Pro Bowl quarterback Robert Griffin III is the latest to voice his frustration.

“A league that continuously says it is all about improving player safety continues to put the health of its players at risk,” Griffin III said in a tweet. “Playing 1 game with only 3 days rest isn’t smart. Playing 2 is RIDICULOUS.”

Griffin III joined multiple high-level NFL personalities who oppose the potential new rule. New York Giants owner John Mara said he is “adamantly opposed” to the idea, citing that the rule is “really inconsiderate to fans.”

Reigning NFL and Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes didn’t need words to shed his opinion, tweeting out a single ‘hand on head’ emoji.

It’s no secret that at the end of the day, the NFL is a business. The league wants to put out the best possible product for the fans every week and commissioner Roger Goodell used that as his main argument for the proposal. Thursday Night Football is a big part of that product, but allowing a game to get flexed three days ahead of its original schedule, presumably on only a week’s notice, creates problems.

Players need time to rest their bodies in order to put out the best product and franchises don’t want to deal with the logistical nightmares that a flex Thursday night game will bring. Don’t be surprised the league owners vehemently try to fight this rule proposal.