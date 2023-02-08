NFL fans tend to disagree with one another on plenty of different topics. However, the performances of referees in recent years has drawn the scorn of most fans, regardless of which team they may root for. With that being said, Roger Goodell’s recent take on NFL officiating was always destined to draw backlash, per Adam Schefter.

“I don’t think it’s ever been better,” Goodell said of NFL officiating, via Schefter.

Fans wasted no time firing back at Roger Goodell while putting down the referees.

“Just an insult to everybody who ever watches. We get you don’t care, but don’t flaunt it,” Paul Kuharsky wrote on Twitter.

“This quote right here shows how delusional and uninvolved of a Commissioner Roger Goodell is,” another fan agreed.

Finally, a fan hinted at an underlying agenda.

“@nflcommish @NFL This is scripted to give the #NFL @NFLOfficiating the excuse to never improve beyond what we have today. Sometimes, companies don’t want too much improvement, because they want to control the narrative.”